Auditor Rob Sand releases Audit report on State of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Auditor of State Rob Sand released the State of Iowa’s Single Audit Report for the year today.

The report covers expenditures of federal funds by all state agencies, institutions, and universities for the fiscal year, which ended June 30th, 2020. It also includes a review of internal controls and compliance with federal laws and regulations.

The State of Iowa spent approximately $12.3 billion of federal funds in fiscal year 2020, an increase of approximately $3.0 billion, or 32.7% over the previous year. Funding directly related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) accounted for approximately $2.3 billion of the increase.

Sand reported nine internal control deficiencies and three instances of noncompliance at various state agencies.

The three non-compliance findings addressing questioned costs of $113,813 paid to incarcerated individuals, $124,698 in payments to deceased individuals for Unemployment Insurance, and$448,449 in unsupported salaries paid from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Sand has provided the State agencies with recommendations to address each of the findings.

A copy of the report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.