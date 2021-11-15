7th Avenue/Marion Boulevard to close for bridge construction

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Boulevard at 2nd street will be closing at 7:00 am on Thursday, Nov. 18th, to install girders for a new pedestrian bridge that will span the roadway.

The City of Marion and contractors will work together to minimize disruption as much as possible. A detour will be in place for 3 weeks, while construction is underway. Westbound traffic will be routed to 8th Avenue and eastbound traffic will be directed to 6th avenue. Delays are expected.

Artistic towers will be added to the bridge after the project has been accepted by the Iowa DOT.

