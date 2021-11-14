Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two shot after apparent fight at Fort Dodge bar

A shooting took place in Fort Dodge.
A shooting took place in Fort Dodge.(WILX)
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - Two people were hurt after being shot after a fight, according to police in Fort Dodge.

According to television station KCCI, at around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Fort Dodge Police were sent to a report of gunshots at the Brass Monkey Bar. Upon arrival, they located two people inside with gunshot wounds. A 30-year-old man had been struck in the shoulder, along with a 26-year-old woman who was hit by a bullet in her neck.

Officers described their condition as stable.

Police believe that a fight between multiple people inside of the bar escalated to the point where one person drew a gun and fired.

No arrests have been made in the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Des Moines High School forced to close due to staff shortages
Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa
One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

Educators discuss ways to overcome statewide teacher shortage
Teacher shortage roundtable.
Roundtable held to analyze Iowa teacher shortage
Shooting
Des Moines shooting leaves one man dead, another injured
One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting