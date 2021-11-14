Two shot after apparent fight at Fort Dodge bar

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - Two people were hurt after being shot after a fight, according to police in Fort Dodge.

According to television station KCCI, at around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Fort Dodge Police were sent to a report of gunshots at the Brass Monkey Bar. Upon arrival, they located two people inside with gunshot wounds. A 30-year-old man had been struck in the shoulder, along with a 26-year-old woman who was hit by a bullet in her neck.

Officers described their condition as stable.

Police believe that a fight between multiple people inside of the bar escalated to the point where one person drew a gun and fired.

No arrests have been made in the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

