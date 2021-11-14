Texas Tech’s 62-yard FG on final play beats Iowa State 41-38

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Texas Tech to a 41-38 victory over Iowa State after the Red Raiders squandered a 17-point lead in the second half.

The Cyclones had pulled even on Andrew Mevis’ 29-yard kick with a minute remaining. Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith got Texas Tech just far enough for the win in his first career start.

Garibay’s previous career long field goal was 48 yards.

