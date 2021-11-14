Show You Care
Texas Tech’s 62-yard FG on final play beats Iowa State 41-38

Iowa State's Charlie Kolar (88) catches the ball over Texas Tech's Eric Monroe (11) during the...
Iowa State's Charlie Kolar (88) catches the ball over Texas Tech's Eric Monroe (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Texas Tech to a 41-38 victory over Iowa State after the Red Raiders squandered a 17-point lead in the second half.

The Cyclones had pulled even on Andrew Mevis’ 29-yard kick with a minute remaining. Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith got Texas Tech just far enough for the win in his first career start.

Garibay’s previous career long field goal was 48 yards.

