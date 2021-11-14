Quite windy, especially early, on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds stay strong through at least the morning hours across eastern Iowa as a storm system departs the area.

A few lingering flurries are possible this morning, especially in northeast Iowa, before clouds start to decrease a bit later in the day. Temperatures hang around in the 30s on Sunday, with wind chills likely lagging in the 20s for much of the day.

Monday brings the chance for another brief bout of light rain or snow with little accumulation, if any, expected. This activity is on the leading edge of a warmer airmass, leading to the big warm-up that is still on track for Tuesday. Then, with windy conditions, highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are looking likely.

Cooler air returns for the remainder of the week after a cold front Tuesday night into early Wednesday. With that front, a slight chance of showers exists during that time, with another slight chance on Saturday with a separate system.

