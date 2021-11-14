Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was wounded in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:02 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report at JW’S Pub and Grub, located at 58 Miller Ave SW, of a 27-year-old man who had been shot. Officers described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

No other information was made available, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Des Moines High School forced to close due to staff shortages
Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa
The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
Iowa COVID-19 numbers climb, showing alarming trend

Latest News

Paul Belk, 32.
South Carolina man gets 50 years for killing mother in Iowa
Changes being made to the University of Iowa Greek life.
Changes being made to University of Iowa Greek life system
The Vietnam: The Real War exhibit features more than 50 AP photographs.
New Dubuque art exhibit shares the unheard stories of local Vietnam veterans
Changes being made to the University of Iowa Greek life
Changes being made to the University of Iowa Greek life