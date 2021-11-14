One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was wounded in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.
At around 2:02 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report at JW’S Pub and Grub, located at 58 Miller Ave SW, of a 27-year-old man who had been shot. Officers described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
No other information was made available, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police.
