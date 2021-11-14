Show You Care
Late stops let No. 19 Iowa beat Minnesota 27-22, keep Floyd

CORRECTS SCORE TO 27-22 INSTEAD OF 27-24 - Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum, right,...
CORRECTS SCORE TO 27-22 INSTEAD OF 27-24 - Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum, right, carries the Floyd of Rosedale trophy off the field with teammates after an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start and No. 19 Iowa withstood three fourth-quarter comeback attempts to defeat Minnesota 27-22.

The Hawkeyes led 24-16 before Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell with 5:28 to play.

The Gophers went for the two-point conversion but Morgan’s pass attempt was tipped by Iowa safety Dane Belton and fell to the turf.

Iowa is tied with Wisconsin for first in the Big Ten West. The Badgers own the tiebreaker with Iowa because of their win over the Hawkeyes on Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

