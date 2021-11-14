Iowa City West, Linn-Mar among several Eastern Iowa schools to make headlines at the state swimming finals.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown YMCA was the place to be on Saturday afternoon, as fans were packed to the brim to watch the state swimming finals.

Iowa City West was the headliner among Eastern Iowa schools, taking home 3rd place in the overall team standings. Waukee won first while Ames came in second.

Swimmers from West, Linn-Mar, and Cedar Falls were just some of the top performers.

For a full list of results, click here.

