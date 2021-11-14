Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City West, Linn-Mar among several Eastern Iowa schools to make headlines at the state swimming finals.

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown YMCA was the place to be on Saturday afternoon, as fans were packed to the brim to watch the state swimming finals.

Iowa City West was the headliner among Eastern Iowa schools, taking home 3rd place in the overall team standings. Waukee won first while Ames came in second.

Swimmers from West, Linn-Mar, and Cedar Falls were just some of the top performers.

For a full list of results, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines High School forced to close due to staff shortages
Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
Iowa Veteran’s truck stolen on Veterans Day, found totaled
One dead, two injured in Jones County crash
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa

Latest News

Day 2 of state swimming from Marshalltown
Day 2 of state swimming from Marshalltown
BHRV dominates Solon in state semis
BHRV dominates Solon in state semis
Southeast Valley rolls over Waukon
Southeast Valley rolls over Waukon
Williamsburg falls in OT in state semis
Williamsburg falls in OT in state semis