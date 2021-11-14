Show You Care
Des Moines shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Sunday morning shooting in Des Moines left one man dead and another injured.

Des Moines Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers found an 18-year-old Des Moines man critically hurt with a gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Pennsylvania and E. University Avenue. That man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said in a statement that a 23-year-old Des Moines man was also injured in the shooting, which took place in a road about one mile east of where the victims were found.

Police said the shooting was the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

