A bit of a warm-up

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a rather chilly weekend, look for temperatures to climb out of the 30s this week with many days topping out in the 40s.

Monday could still feature some light flurries or sprinkles in the morning as a weak wave impacts the region, but any accumulations will remain very light and on grassy or elevated surfaces. The morning commute looks largely unaffected, but it’s always a good idea to drive with caution when slick spots are possible.

Tuesday looks to be the pick day of the week as highs climb into the lower 60s for many. A warm front lifts into the state and gusty southerly winds look to pick up behind it. This will allow warm air from the south to be ushered into the Midwest and help us along into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday afternoon.

The warmth will be short lived though as a cold front quickly follows it by Wednesday, knocking our temperatures back into the low and mid-40s, near-normal for mid-November.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

