UAW and Deere agree to potential contract; vote next week

Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers (UAW), leading union workers to strike at midnight across all locations Thursday.(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a UAW (United Auto Works) news release, the UAW and John Deere & Co. have reached an agreement that includes “modest modifications” over the most recent rejected contract offer.

As a result, the UAW will present the offer from Deere for ratification and for a vote next week.

UAW states that they “will support the outcome as determined by our members.” as has been the case thus far in the negotiating process.

Voting information will be provided by each local union. UAW states that the strike will continue till then.

