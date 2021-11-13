Show You Care
Snow chances, cool temperatures, and gusty winds to end the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry air today has held an area of snow moving into Iowa at bay, but look for snow to begin reaching the ground this evening and overnight. Similar to yesterday, any accumulation will remain light and likely isolated to grassy and elevated surfaces. A lingering flurry is possible early Sunday but most of the day will feature decreasing cloud cover with skies becoming partly cloudy along with gusty NW winds. Gusts could reach 30-40 MPH at times. Near average temperatures return to start the week on Monday with an above average day Tuesday, bumping us into the low 60s!

