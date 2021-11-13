Show You Care
Pulisic sparks US over Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying

United States' Tim Weah, left, goes up for the ball against Mexico's Hector Herrera during the...
United States' Tim Weah, left, goes up for the ball against Mexico's Hector Herrera during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored on a glancing header with his first touch of the game in the 74th minute and Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th to lift the United States over Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

After falling to the Mexicans 2-1 in November 2015 at Columbus, Ohio, the U.S. reverted to the traditional “Dos a Cero” scoreline that marked the four previous home qualifying matchups from 2001-13 — all in Columbus.

Still regaining fitness after spraining his left ankle on Sept. 8 at Honduras, the 23-year-old Pulisic entered in the 69th minute.

