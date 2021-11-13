New Dubuque art exhibit shares the unheard stories of local Vietnam veterans

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jim Wagner and Allan Rowell both served in Vietnam in the late 1960s. They said it is an experience they do not have any fond memories of.

“I cannot think of anything that I was happy about in Vietnam,” Wagner said.

”After a while, you get pretty numb out there; you just try to survive,” Rowell added.

Even though it has been more than 50 years, both Wagner and Rowell said most people have never heard the story of their time in Vietnam. That, however, is about to change.

“A lot of the Korean War veterans, the Second World War veterans, there are lots of those stories that will never be told because we are losing so many,” Rowell said.

So before it is too late, these two men are offering their stories through a new art exhibit at the Dubuque Museum of Art. The expanded version of the Huntsville Museum of Art and the Associated Press traveling exhibition Vietnam: The Real War is meant to commemorate 50 years since U.S. involvement was at its peak. Visitors will get to see more than 50 AP photographs, artifacts, and will hear Wagner, Rowell, and other veterans’ experiences in their own words.

Stacey Gage Peterson, the museum’s curator and registrar, explained the exhibit has been in the works for two years.

“It was more than I expected emotionally,” Gage Peterson said. “We did 11 interviews in two days and it really hit home. It was really draining, but I knew that we had some really powerful stories from these local veterans that need to be told.”

Vietnam was the first “living room war”, where Americans saw death and fighting on the news each night. The exhibit is also meant to underscore the truth of what that was like.

“I think it will really hit home with a lot of people because some of these [photographs] are really, really difficult to look at and then, listening to the stories of people that live here in our area and they are similar to these images that you are seeing, I think that brings the whole thing into the reality of the war,” Peterson said. “It was not something that happened to other people, it happened to people in our community.”

Wagner and Rowell, on the other hand, hope it will bring people perspective and understanding.

”If you see somebody with a military hat on or something like this, do not judge,” Rowell said. “Now there are not as many going in the military, so you are going to have kids and families that have no idea what a veteran is because none of their dads, or brothers, or uncles will have been in the military,” Wagner mentioned.

The exhibit opens Saturday, November 13, and runs through February 6 at the Dubuque Museum of Art.

