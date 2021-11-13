Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Kalscheur, Brockington help Iowa St. defeat Oregon St. 60-50

Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) celebrates during a timeout in the second half of an...
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) celebrates during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, Izaiah Brockington had a double-double and Iowa State defeated Oregon State 60-50.

Brockington had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added nine points and seven assists for the Cyclones. Warith Alatishe had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State. Maurice Calloo added eight points.

Iowa State led by double digits for much of the second half. After Oregon State closed to within 53-44, Caleb Grill hit a 3-pointer for Iowa State and the Cyclones led by double digits throughout the final four minutes.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
Iowa Veteran’s truck stolen on Veterans Day, found totaled
Des Moines High School forced to close due to staff shortages
Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
One dead, two injured in Jones County crash
Iowa City West High School students shocked at racist social media posts
Iowa City West High School students shocked at racist social media posts

Latest News

Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) runs from Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron,...
Iowa State dominates second half, rolls past Texas 30-7
West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) is defended by Iowa State defensive back...
Doege, Brown lead West Virginia over No. 22 Iowa State 38-31
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Iowa bumps up to No. 9, Iowa State rejoins top 25 in AP Poll
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) celebrates with teammate Sean Foster (75) after...
Iowa State upsets No. 8 Oklahoma State