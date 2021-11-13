Iowa COVID-19 numbers climb, showing alarming trend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate of COVID-19 has climbed from 8.9% to 9.2% in just the last week.

Data released Friday by the Iowa Department of Public Health shows that the state is headed to higher numbers of COVID-19 positivity as the winter months begin. This trend is on par with 2020, which had a massive influx of new covid cases in November and December.

Iowa has had 8,047 new positive cases in just the last week. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 75.8% are unvaccinated, while 87.1% of those listed in intensive care with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The Iowa Department of Public Health updates its numbers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

