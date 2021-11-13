Show You Care
Governor Reynolds extends Harvest Proclamation

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.(Des Moines Register Photo/Olivia Sun)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, continuing the proclamation till November 30th, 2021.

The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.

This would apply to all loads under 90,000 pounds gross weight transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system).

