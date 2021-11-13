Show You Care
Clouds during the day, a little rain or snow tonight

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will feature a lot of cloud cover but less wind than the last couple of days.

This is a brief break, as another fast-moving storm system approaches. It brings a chance for some rain or snow, especially northeast of a Waterloo to Maquoketa line. Minor snow accumulations of a trace to an inch are possible there.

Otherwise, windy conditions kick in again on Sunday. Temperatures generally stay in the 40s this week, with Tuesday being an exception as we reach the 50s and 60s for one day.

