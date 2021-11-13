Changes being made to University of Iowa Greek life system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced changes to its Greek and those wanting to be a part of it.

This comes after Makèna Solberg, a University of Iowa student, came forward saying she was raped at the Phi Gamma Delta, or Fiji house, in September 2020. She had since filed a civil lawsuit against the fraternity. Prosecutors have not filed any criminal charges.

Starting in 2022, all sororities and fraternities have to have a house director. That person is typically an older adult who lives in the house and oversees what happens under its roof. Recruitment, formally known as “rush,” could be delayed to the second semester, and more training will be required around alcohol and rape prevention.

The Fraternity and Sorority Life Strategic Plan Work Group studied Greek life from 2018 to 2020. The findings informed the new rules that will start in January. The group said it needed to work on risk management and the health and safety of members within the Greek community.

The new rules mean more training sessions from people in sororities and fraternities on topics like violence prevention, diversity, and bystander training. Education is something Soleberg supports.

“Educating the guys at the University of Iowa, at any college,” Solberg said. “Girls should not have to watch themselves around guys. That’s sad, that’s scary, these guys need to get educated that this is a serious thing and it’s not OK.”

Solberg’s attorney said they have not ruled out the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the University of Iowa.

The University of Iowa will be conducting what it calls a “holistic review” of Fiji. The review will include a “recommitment process and outline the expectations of all members going forward.”

