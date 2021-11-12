West Hancock handles East Buchanan with strong second half

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Top-ranked West Hancock kept East Buchanan off the scoreboard as the Eagles earned the 37-0 shutout victory in the Class A state football semifinal.

It was a defensive battle in the first half, but West Hancock was able to reach the end zone taking a 8-0 lead at the half. In the second, they went back to what worked for them and saw senior fullback Matthew Francis score three touchdowns.

East Buchanan tried to find a spark late in the game as Keaton Kelly connected with Hunter Bowers for a 64-yard pass, but penalties and good coverage by the Eagles forced the Bucs to turnover on downs.

With the win, West Hancock advances to the championship game next Thursday. The Eagles will face Grundy Center.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.