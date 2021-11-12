Vaccine clinics planned for kids ages 5-11 at Cedar Rapids schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at school soon.
Linn County Public Health is planning to hold vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 at four schools in the district the week of Nov. 29.
Vaccination at these clinics is optional. Parents must be present for the student to receive a vaccine.
The clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the following locations:
Monday, Nov. 29:
Johnson STEAM Academy, main entry foyer
355 18th Street SE, Cedar Rapids
Tuesday, Nov. 30:
Nixon Elementary School, gym
200 Nixon Drive, Hiawatha
Wednesday, Dec. 1:
Hoover Community School, gym
4141 Johnson Avenue NW, Cedar Rapids
Thursday, Dec. 2:
Cedar River Academy at Taylor Elementary, main entry foyer
720 7th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids
