Vaccine clinics planned for kids ages 5-11 at Cedar Rapids schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at school soon.

Linn County Public Health is planning to hold vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 at four schools in the district the week of Nov. 29.

Vaccination at these clinics is optional. Parents must be present for the student to receive a vaccine.

The clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the following locations:

Monday, Nov. 29:

Johnson STEAM Academy, main entry foyer

355 18th Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Tuesday, Nov. 30:

Nixon Elementary School, gym

200 Nixon Drive, Hiawatha

Wednesday, Dec. 1:

Hoover Community School, gym

4141 Johnson Avenue NW, Cedar Rapids

Thursday, Dec. 2:

Cedar River Academy at Taylor Elementary, main entry foyer

720 7th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines for this age group, click here.

