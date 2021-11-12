Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Vaccine clinics planned for kids ages 5-11 at Cedar Rapids schools

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at school soon.

Linn County Public Health is planning to hold vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 at four schools in the district the week of Nov. 29.

Vaccination at these clinics is optional. Parents must be present for the student to receive a vaccine.

The clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the following locations:

Monday, Nov. 29:

Johnson STEAM Academy, main entry foyer

355 18th Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Tuesday, Nov. 30:

Nixon Elementary School, gym

200 Nixon Drive, Hiawatha

Wednesday, Dec. 1:

Hoover Community School, gym

4141 Johnson Avenue NW, Cedar Rapids

Thursday, Dec. 2:

Cedar River Academy at Taylor Elementary, main entry foyer

720 7th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines for this age group, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
Iowa Veteran’s truck stolen on Veterans Day, found totaled
This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church

Latest News

A county attorney here in Iowa recommended his county not follow the federal OSHA COVID-19...
Greene County, Iowa Attorney recommends defying federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Fact Check: No, needing a booster doesn’t mean the COVID-19 vaccine didn’t work
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a big toll on a lot of people's mental health, including...
Experts provide solutions to improve mental health in Iowa schools amid pandemic
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom