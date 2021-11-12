Show You Care
University of Iowa and Iowa City police host winter clothing drive

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Sunday, November 14th, the Iowa City and University of Iowa police departments are teaming up to host a winter clothing drive.

The police departments are collecting coats, gloves, hats, scarves, socks, snow pants, and snow boots in sizes ranging from newborn to adult.

All items should be new or gently used. Donations run until Friday, December 10th, 2021 at the following locations:

  • Iowa City Police Department, 410 East Washington St.
  • University of Iowa Police Department, 200 South Capitol St., Suite 808 (Lower level of Old Capitol Town Center)
  • DEFY Iowa City, 851 Highway 6 East, Suite 102
  • Iowa City Public Library, 123 South Linn St.

Community members in need of winter apparel can choose from donations at the Salvation Army, 1116 S. Gilbert Court, Iowa City from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on December 10th.

Supplies will be limited.

