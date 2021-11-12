Show You Care
Teachers and lawmakers discuss impacts of staffing shortages

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Teachers and Superintendents spoke to state lawmakers about staffing shortages and why they’re happening.

Linn Mar Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said they struggled to fill positions before the pandemic, not just in Marion, but statewide. The pandemic has just added issues as teachers retire or leave for personal reasons.

One teacher who spoke said the job has become more emotionally taxing, and incoming teachers have seen that.

By bringing these concerns to state leaders, they hoped legislation could be written to help fill the vacant jobs.

“I had to re-write an entire curriculum, and that doesn’t just happen,” said one teacher. “That’s a lot of time and a lot of emotional energy. That’s the part of the job I think we forget.”

“I think the school district in the metro works very well together. There’s a lot of great relationships,” said Bisgard. “The fight for quality people has never been higher, and the last thing we want to do is poach from each other and create issues. That’s what is happening.”

Lawmakers will continue to speak to local teachers in Eastern Iowa. They will be in West Delaware on Saturday.

