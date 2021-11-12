Show You Care
Scouting For Food campaign brings in more than 88k pounds of food donations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The hard work of Boy Scouts in eastern Iowa, and the generous donations from people, equaled 88,490 pounds of food.

The Boy Scouts of America, Hawkeye Area Council wrapped up their annual Scouting for Food Campaign that brings in food donations from Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and neighboring areas.

Every year, they hand out bags to homes, asking people to fill them with non-perishable food.

All that food this year means more than 73,700 meals for the HACAP Food Reservoir.

