Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Prosecutors formally charge Iowa teens accused of killing Spanish teacher

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.(Courtesy Photos)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) -

Prosecutors have formally charged two Fairfield, Iowa teens accused of murdering a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School.

In court documents filed on Friday, prosecutors laid out the crimes the teens are accused of murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. A judge said he reviewed details of the crime laid out in a sealed document and was convinced they warrant a jury trial. Both are being held in jail. Lawyers for Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller are trying to get their bail amount reduced.

The two are charged with murdering Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber. Officials located the remains of Graber at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on November 3rd. Graber was reported missing earlier in the day.

Friends also created a GoFundMe to support the Graber family. Organizers of the fundraiser said the funds seek to provide the means for family, friends and the community to donate and support the Graber’s as they mourn her loss. The proceeds are expected to go toward supporting the family and paying for funeral costs.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
Iowa Veteran’s truck stolen on Veterans Day, found totaled
One dead, two injured in Jones County crash
This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

Iowa City West High School students shocked at racist social media posts
Iowa City West High School students shocked at racist social media posts
Iowa City West High School students shocked at racist social media posts
Iowa City West High School students shocked at racist social media posts
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids
Catherine McAuley Center to receive 250 Afghan Refugees
Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids
Catherine McAuley Center to receive 250 Afghan refugees