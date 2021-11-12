Prepared for snowy conditions? Here are some important items to have in your car just in case
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to AAA, making sure to have a safety kit in the car ahead of snowy conditions can save you during an emergency.
- Shovel
- Blankets, gloves
- Emergency flares, cones
- First Aid Kit
- Windshield wiper fluid
- Flashlight
- Jumper cables
- Cell phone charges
- Snacks
- Small Tool Kit
- Snow scraper
- Kitty litter
Car experts are also reminding drivers to take their time trying, try slowing down three times sooner than you normally would, and be cautious on bridges and overpasses because they freeze over quicker than other areas.
TV6 wants to also remind viewers if the snowy conditions get bad, to look for school closure listings on our website and news app. The listings will scroll across the screen as well.
