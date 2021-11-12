Prepared for snowy conditions? Here are some important items to have in your car just in case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to AAA, making sure to have a safety kit in the car ahead of snowy conditions can save you during an emergency.

Shovel

Blankets, gloves

Emergency flares, cones

First Aid Kit

Windshield wiper fluid

Flashlight

Jumper cables

Cell phone charges

Snacks

Small Tool Kit

Snow scraper

Kitty litter

Car experts are also reminding drivers to take their time trying, try slowing down three times sooner than you normally would, and be cautious on bridges and overpasses because they freeze over quicker than other areas.

TV6 wants to also remind viewers if the snowy conditions get bad, to look for school closure listings on our website and news app. The listings will scroll across the screen as well.

