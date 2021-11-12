Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Prepared for snowy conditions? Here are some important items to have in your car just in case

Snow safety kit
Snow safety kit
By Brittany Kyles
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to AAA, making sure to have a safety kit in the car ahead of snowy conditions can save you during an emergency.

  • Shovel
  • Blankets, gloves
  • Emergency flares, cones
  • First Aid Kit
  • Windshield wiper fluid
  • Flashlight
  • Jumper cables
  • Cell phone charges
  • Snacks
  • Small Tool Kit
  • Snow scraper
  • Kitty litter

Car experts are also reminding drivers to take their time trying, try slowing down three times sooner than you normally would, and be cautious on bridges and overpasses because they freeze over quicker than other areas.

TV6 wants to also remind viewers if the snowy conditions get bad, to look for school closure listings on our website and news app. The listings will scroll across the screen as well.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
Iowa Veteran’s truck stolen on Veterans Day, found totaled
This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church

Latest News

Iowa Court of Appeals upholds drug pat-down
People in Fairfield are coming together to raise funds for the Spanish teacher's family.
Fairfield community members selling T-shirts to raise money for Graber family
One dead, two injured in Jones County crash
An Iowa veteran released a new book sharing his experience about World War II.
Iowa WWII veteran shares story in new book