One dead, two injured in Jones County crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died, and two others are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Jones County early Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 9300 block of County Road X40 south of Anamosa.

In an accident report, officials said a Ford Focus with three occupants entered the west ditch, and rolled several times before hitting some farm equipment, ejecting two of the three occupants.

One person died at the scene, the two survivors were taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released the names of the people involved, or the condition of the two survivors.

