No. 9 Iowa women take care of business against Sanford

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa improved to 2-0 with a dominant 91-54 win over the Samford Bulldogs in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Monika Czinano had a team high 20 points shooting 8-of-11 from the field.

2020 All-American Caitlin Clark was right behind with 19 points.

Eleven Hawkeyes saw the floor Thursday night. Iowa’s next game is at UNI on Sunday.

