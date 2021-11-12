No. 9 Iowa women take care of business against Sanford
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa improved to 2-0 with a dominant 91-54 win over the Samford Bulldogs in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Monika Czinano had a team high 20 points shooting 8-of-11 from the field.
2020 All-American Caitlin Clark was right behind with 19 points.
Eleven Hawkeyes saw the floor Thursday night. Iowa’s next game is at UNI on Sunday.
