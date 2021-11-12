Show You Care
Iowa WWII veteran shares story in new book

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST
CHARITON, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa veteran released a new book sharing his experience during World War II.

Wes Zimmerli from Chariton says he almost never fought in the war. In his first attempt, he was a senior in high school when the Navy turned him down. A few years later, he was drafted by the Army.

Zimmerli went through basic training on the west coast before fighting in the Philippines.

He fought in the 1944 Battle of Leyte and the Battle of Okinawa during the spring of 1945.

He says he decided to write the book after realizing he hadn’t shared many of his experiences, even with his family.

“None of my grandkids know what went on,” Zimmerli said. “The boys know. They don’t know details, but they know where I was and where I fought and so forth. So, I went and did some research to brush up and write it down for the grandkids.”

The book is titled “One Soldier’s Story.”

It was published earlier this year and is available on Amazon.


