Iowa Veteran’s truck stolen on Veterans Day, found totaled

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police say they’ve found the truck stolen from an Iowa veteran on Thursday.

Navy Veteran Don Ellis, of Cedar Rapids, said someone stole the truck on Veterans Day.

“It’s just frustrating that someone would do this,” Ellis said. “I spent so much time and money on that truck for someone to steal it in the blink of an eye.”

At 2:50 a.m. on Veterans Day, Ellis’ security camera caught footage of a person walking up to his 2020 Dodge Ram and driving away. The truck is decked out with a license plate that reads “Merica,” a decal of the American flag, and the hood honored Navy Veterans.

Ellis served in the U.S. Navy for five years on an aircraft carrier. He also spent a year in the National Guard. He was in shock that someone would do this on a day meant to honor veterans.

“I woke up to go to the Hy-Vee veteran’s breakfast, and my truck wasn’t there,” he said.

Ellis said he did leave the keys in the car but said he also likely left a spare fob. That’s how he says someone was able to drive off so easily.

“I’m numb right now,” he said. “I don’t even know what to think. I don’t even want to eat. I put a lot of hard work into that car.”

Law enforcement said someone near the Prairie Park Fishery on Otis Road found it and called police on Thursday night.

Police say the person who stole the truck, drove it off a six-foot embankment in the park and left it there.

The truck is no longer driveable and is a total loss.

“It’s just floors me that somebody would do that, especially with all the decals that I have in my truck,” Ellis said. “I know he probably didn’t see it because it was dark, but in the daylight he had to of seen it. I’ve got an American flag on the back, my whole back window, a big decal on the front.”

Police are still actively searching for the person who stole the truck and crashed it, but they said there are currently no leads in the case.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids police.

