Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the Dubuque Drug Task Force, in conjunction with Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and the Dubuque Police Department observed a subject known to be Matthew Birch operating a vehicle on Highway 61 in Dubuque County at around noon on Friday, November 12th.

Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest and was driving the vehicle on a suspended license. Prior to initiating a traffic stop, Birch drove into the ATM drive-thru of the Dubuque Bank and Trust on Rockdale Road.

While attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Birch’s vehicle, Birch rammed two Sheriff’s office vehicles causing minimal damage. Birch was taken into custody after a Deputy deployed the Taser device.

During a subsequent search warrant of Birch’s vehicle, Drug Task Force Investigators located over a half-pound of methamphetamine and just under $40,000 in cash.

Birch is being charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, Interference with official acts with a deadly weapon, a class D felony, and driving under a suspended license, a simple misdemeanor.

