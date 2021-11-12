Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Des Moines man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison today for his involvement in the importation and distribution of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine.

21-year-old Rogello Lemus Harnandez received the prison sentence after a guilty plea in May 2021 of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hears show that law enforcement began investigating a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring operating out of Mexico back in 2017.

The head of the organization, Mario Hernandez, was based in Mexico and worked with others, included Lemus Hernandez, to transport kilogram quantities of methamphetamine into Iowa. Lemus Hernandez was intercepted on a wiretap investigation speaking with Mario Hernandez about the transportation of methamphetamine into Iowa. In June 2020, law enforcement stopped a car occupied by Lemus Hernandez just outside of Des Moines, Iowa. The car had traveled to Iowa from Texas. Inside the car, officers found nearly 5,000 grams of pure “ice” methamphetamine. Lemus Hernandez and an associate picked up the methamphetamine in Texas and drove it back to Iowa for the purpose that it be redistributed.

In total, Lemus Hernandez’s role in the group involved over 43,000 grams of methamphetamine.

Lemus Hernandez was sentenced to 192 months imprisonment and he must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

