Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa

"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Des Moines man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison today for his involvement in the importation and distribution of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine.

21-year-old Rogello Lemus Harnandez received the prison sentence after a guilty plea in May 2021 of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hears show that law enforcement began investigating a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring operating out of Mexico back in 2017.

The head of the organization, Mario Hernandez, was based in Mexico and worked with others, included Lemus Hernandez, to transport kilogram quantities of methamphetamine into Iowa. Lemus Hernandez was intercepted on a wiretap investigation speaking with Mario Hernandez about the transportation of methamphetamine into Iowa. In June 2020, law enforcement stopped a car occupied by Lemus Hernandez just outside of Des Moines, Iowa. The car had traveled to Iowa from Texas. Inside the car, officers found nearly 5,000 grams of pure “ice” methamphetamine. Lemus Hernandez and an associate picked up the methamphetamine in Texas and drove it back to Iowa for the purpose that it be redistributed. 

In total, Lemus Hernandez’s role in the group involved over 43,000 grams of methamphetamine.

Lemus Hernandez was sentenced to 192 months imprisonment and he must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. 

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
Iowa Veteran’s truck stolen on Veterans Day, found totaled
One dead, two injured in Jones County crash
This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

The Iowa City and University of Iowa police departments are teaming up to host a winter...
University of Iowa and Iowa City police host winter clothing drive
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
Des Moines High School forced to close due to staff shortages
Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage
Absentee balls are available Monday for the Cedar Falls runoff election
Absentee ballots for Cedar Falls runoff election available Nov. 15th