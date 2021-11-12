Show You Care
Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCCI reports that Saydel High School in Des Moines was forced to cancel classes on Friday due to staff shortages.

The district says that other schools in the district continued as planned, but that Saydel was forced to close due to a combination of COVID-19 cases, daycare problems, and unfilled positions.

School officials have not yet announced whether or not this problem will continue in the coming weeks.

