Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Court of Appeals upholds drug pat-down

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An appellate court ruling has upheld a drug seizure in a case that raised questions about when police can seize drugs in pat-downs.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Court of Appeals found that a district court judge had erred in ruling that the evidence uncovered during a search of Earnest Hunt Jr. was inadmissible.

At issue was the “plain-feel exception,” which allows officers to seize anything found during a weapon pat-down that is “immediately apparent” to the touch to be contraband without a warrant.

The district court ruled it didn’t apply. But the appellate court found that the officer didn’t need to pinpoint the specific type of drug to rely on the exception.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
Iowa Veteran’s truck stolen on Veterans Day, found totaled
This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church

Latest News

People in Fairfield are coming together to raise funds for the Spanish teacher's family.
Fairfield community members selling T-shirts to raise money for Graber family
Snow safety kit
Prepared for snowy conditions? Here are some important items to have in your car just in case
One dead, two injured in Jones County crash
An Iowa veteran released a new book sharing his experience about World War II.
Iowa WWII veteran shares story in new book