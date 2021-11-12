Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Gun owner shows KCRG-TV9 difference between a gun and an air rifle

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness wants air rifles to be labeled as firearms or dangerous weapons. But gun rights advocates are already pushing back. They argue the act should be a crime, not the weapon. Last month, a 69-year old man used an air rifle to try and shoot a squirrel at his home in Iowa City

The pellet instead hit 20 year old Gabe Heefner, who was driving by. He is currently getting treatment for his injuries. Trent McAtee is the manager at Tactical Creations in Vinton. He says there is a big difference between an air rifle, and a regular gun that shoots bullets.

McAtee took TV-9 to a gun range in Benton County where he fired off rounds at a target with two different air rifles. Air rifles use pellets that are much smaller than bullets. He says they are also less harmful to humans than regular guns. He highlights that the air rifles bullets could not penetrate the target he was shooting at.

“Not made for a defensive use weapon or anything,” he said. “Made for recreational use like this {gun range}, or hunting small game.”

Next, he got out his rifle for target practice to show bullets penetrate through a target.

McAtee thinks the Johnson County Attorney is overreacting with her proposal to label air rifles as firearms. He argues criminals won’t obey the law, saying air rifles are already illegal to shoot in Iowa City.

“Even if we had laws that goes if this is a firearm, it’s still not going to change the fact that it happened,” he said of the incident in Iowa City. “This was going to happen regardless.”

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness says a law change could bring stiffer penalties for offenders.

“These are actually the type of weapon that can kill somebody,” she said. “However, because they’re not classified as a firearm, we can’t charge reckless use of a firearm.”

She says her proposal is for safety, and not an overreaction. “When you have some kind of a device like this that is dangerous and people don’t recognize it as having the same lethality as a firearm, maybe aren’t as careful,” she said.

McAtee wishes Lyness would talk to people like him before proposing legislation. “What they’re doing is they’re trying to make laws about something they don’t understand,” he said.

Lyness plans to start reaching out to lawmakers soon.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update
Scooter (Maltese) and Scout (Yorkshire Terrier) in their harnesses they'd wear when going for a...
Two small dogs killed by neighbor’s German Shepherd in Cedar Rapids
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
UI Technology Institute helps prepare U.S. soldiers for combat
University of Iowa researchers work to develop new Army Combat Fitness Test

Latest News

Gun owner compares air rifles to firearms
Difference between gun and air rifle
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church
Medicaid recipient and local pharmacy share insight after state audit finds care was illegally...
Medicaid recipient and local pharmacy share insight after state audit finds care was illegally denied to people on Medicaid
The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids began their holiday giving earlier than ever before to help...
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army will kick off red kettle fundraiser Friday