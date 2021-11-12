Show You Care
Grundy Center downs Woodbury Central to advance to third straight championship game

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Grundy Center took down Woodbury Central winning 28-7 to advance to their third straight Class A championship game.

The Spartans defense got things started in the with two picks in the first half including a pick six from Dayne Zinkula to put Grundy Center up 14-0.

In the second half, Logan Knaack connected with Colin Gordon through the air for a 19-yard touchdown and added an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to put Grundy Center up 28-0.

Grundy Center will face West Hancock in the championship game next week.

