Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that extends some regulatory relief for an additional 30 days.
The proclamation eases regulations on health care facilities, gives state resources and supplies to disaster-stricken areas and citizens, and adds leeway to the types of certifications needed to be an active substitute teacher in the state.
The proclamation expires after December 12th, barring a new notice by Governor Reynolds.
