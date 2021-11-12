Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that extends some regulatory relief for an additional 30 days.

The proclamation eases regulations on health care facilities, gives state resources and supplies to disaster-stricken areas and citizens, and adds leeway to the types of certifications needed to be an active substitute teacher in the state.

The proclamation expires after December 12th, barring a new notice by Governor Reynolds.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
Iowa Veteran’s truck stolen on Veterans Day, found totaled
One dead, two injured in Jones County crash
This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

The Iowa City and University of Iowa police departments are teaming up to host a winter...
University of Iowa and Iowa City police host winter clothing drive
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa
Des Moines High School forced to close due to staff shortages
Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage
Absentee balls are available Monday for the Cedar Falls runoff election
Absentee ballots for Cedar Falls runoff election available Nov. 15th