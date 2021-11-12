Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that extends some regulatory relief for an additional 30 days.

The proclamation eases regulations on health care facilities, gives state resources and supplies to disaster-stricken areas and citizens, and adds leeway to the types of certifications needed to be an active substitute teacher in the state.

The proclamation expires after December 12th, barring a new notice by Governor Reynolds.

