First snow of the season moves in today, minor accumulation possible

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow is likely today with minor accumulation possible on grassy areas. Strong wind is also likely with gusts to 30-40mph once again. Plan on highs into the mid-upper 30s. Scattered flurries may still linger into tonight with lows into the 20s. This weekend, plan on a dry Saturday with clouds building and highs into the upper 30s. Another cold front moves southeast into our area on Saturday night which may generate another bout of scattered snow and gusty wind into Sunday morning. Similar to today’s system, any accumulation looks very minor (if any) at this time. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

