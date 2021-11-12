Show You Care
Fairfield community members selling T-shirts to raise money for Graber family

By WOI
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDON, Iowa (WOI) - Community members in Fairfield are selling T-shirts to raise money for the family of Nohema Graber after she was brutally murdered.

The shirts read, “Small Town Big Love.”

In less than an hour, the donations totaled more than $300.

Organizers say they wanted to ensure the legacy of the beloved high school teacher lives on.

Sherry Vanblaricom owner of Ace Graphics and Printings says community members could learn a lot from Graber’s family during this time.

“Obviously, by her children’s posts, they are forgiving,” Vanblaricom said. “I think the community should follow that. As hard as it is.”

The online fundraiser has been closed at this time.

You can still purchase a shirt in support at empowered nutrition in Fairfield.

The bond review hearings for Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, the teens charged in Graber’s death, are set for November 23.

Both 16-year-olds are charged with first degree murder and have $1 million bonds.

The state argues the two boys are a risk to public safety if they’re released before their trial.

