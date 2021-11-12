Dubuque school district raises pay for substitutes to combat staffing shortages

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Audrey Gottschalk has been working as a paraprofessional with the Dubuque Community School District for three years, and she loves her job.

”We are in the room and we just kind of help them thrive,” she said. ”Some students have really bad home lives and then having that person or that group of people that they look forward to coming to see at school, like, ‘I know Miss G is here today and I love seeing her’. They brighten my day and I can brighten their day.”

But Dubuque school officials are struggling to get more people to do the work Gottschalk does, as well as fill positions in the front office and kitchens.

”We had a fairly strong sub pool and then, once COVID hit, that sub pool went down just because people were not working as much during COVID,” Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resource officer, mentioned. “And we just have had a hard time rebuilding that sub pool.”

Hawkins said teachers are feeling the impact: sacrificing periods when they are planning lessons, grading papers or contacting parents.

“Our staff is working really hard every day with our kids to be the best that they can and put their best foot forward and when we are short positions we have to cover those positions,” she explained. “Whether that is during a prep time or they just go unfilled, which puts an extra strain on everyone.”

That is why mid-year the district is increasing the starting pay for substitute positions like school secretary, food service workers and paras. These workers currently earn $11.70 an hour, but starting on November 22, they will earn $13 an hour. And even though they are still competing against higher wages in Dubuque, Hawkins said she has already heard from people interested.

Gottschalk, on the other hand, had mixed reactions to the news since the increase is only for substitutes.

”I love that they are doing that; I think paras in general need a wage increase,” she said. ”I was a little frustrated, though, about it as well. I do not think that it is offering an incentive to have them become a full-time employee with the district, and I am like, ‘Well, I already was here and this is how much I make, so why are they making as much as me or almost as much as me?’”

