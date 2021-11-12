Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque school district raises pay for substitutes to combat staffing shortages

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Audrey Gottschalk has been working as a paraprofessional with the Dubuque Community School District for three years, and she loves her job.

”We are in the room and we just kind of help them thrive,” she said. ”Some students have really bad home lives and then having that person or that group of people that they look forward to coming to see at school, like, ‘I know Miss G is here today and I love seeing her’. They brighten my day and I can brighten their day.”

But Dubuque school officials are struggling to get more people to do the work Gottschalk does, as well as fill positions in the front office and kitchens.

”We had a fairly strong sub pool and then, once COVID hit, that sub pool went down just because people were not working as much during COVID,” Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resource officer, mentioned. “And we just have had a hard time rebuilding that sub pool.”

Hawkins said teachers are feeling the impact: sacrificing periods when they are planning lessons, grading papers or contacting parents.

“Our staff is working really hard every day with our kids to be the best that they can and put their best foot forward and when we are short positions we have to cover those positions,” she explained. “Whether that is during a prep time or they just go unfilled, which puts an extra strain on everyone.”

That is why mid-year the district is increasing the starting pay for substitute positions like school secretary, food service workers and paras. These workers currently earn $11.70 an hour, but starting on November 22, they will earn $13 an hour. And even though they are still competing against higher wages in Dubuque, Hawkins said she has already heard from people interested.

Gottschalk, on the other hand, had mixed reactions to the news since the increase is only for substitutes.

”I love that they are doing that; I think paras in general need a wage increase,” she said. ”I was a little frustrated, though, about it as well. I do not think that it is offering an incentive to have them become a full-time employee with the district, and I am like, ‘Well, I already was here and this is how much I make, so why are they making as much as me or almost as much as me?’”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church
A county attorney here in Iowa recommended his county not follow the federal OSHA COVID-19...
Greene County, Iowa Attorney recommends defying federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

As of November 22, substitute secretaries, paraprofessionals, and food service workers will...
Dubuque Schools increasing pay for substitutes
Veteran has truck stolen from his driveway on Veteran’s Day
Veteran has truck stolen from his driveway on Veteran’s Day
Pollution around some eastern Iowa factories is higher than federal goal
Pollution around some eastern Iowa factories is higher than federal goal
McAtee shooting at a gun range.
Gun owner shows KCRG-TV9 difference between a gun and an air rifle