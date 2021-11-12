Show You Care
Central College student dedicated to fundraising for Dance Marathon says it’s ‘personal’

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Brad DiLeo, a senior at Central College in Pella, has broken his own school record for money raised for Dance Marathon. Every year, schools across the state put on dance marathons to raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

“This actually is personal to me because I have two friends that had the battle of cancer and one of them passed away and the other one survived,” DiLeo explained.

He has fundraised for Dance Marathon every year of college, each year raising more and more money.

“The first year I raised like $1,130. And then the next year I raised a little bit more, and then the third year I raised a little bit more,” DiLeo said.

He’s already raised $6,205 this year and Central College isn’t having their Dance Marathon until March.

“We will have a big void to fill next year when Brad graduates, both in personality, passion but also in fundraising,” Tammy Strawser said, Faculty Sponsor for Central College Dance Marathon.

DiLeo told us two friends who battled cancer inspired him to start fundraising for dance marathon back in high school.

”One of them, Patrick, he actually survived his cancer so he actually plays basketball at the University of Iowa,” he said.

“And Flash actually passed away in 2015,”DiLeo added.

His passion to help kids who are sick inspires his desire to keep raising money. DiLeo has already raised about half of Central College’s overall goal for the year himself.

“Just a big, big heart. It’s as big as his personality and as tall as he is,” Strawser told us.

”I care about kids and their families that are fighting for their lives,” DiLeo said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

