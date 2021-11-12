Another snow chance ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Flurries end the first day of snowfall this season. Winds look to remain strong through the evening so the cold stays with us. Highs for Saturday and Sunday remain in the 30s with lows in the 20s. The next system move in Saturday night bringing another chance for snow. Winds are also expected to be strong on Sunday keeping the chill in the air. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

