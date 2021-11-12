Absentee ballots for Cedar Falls runoff election available Nov. 15th

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday, November 15th, absentee ballots will be available for the city runoff election that will be held on Tuesday, November 30th for the voters of the city of Cedar Falls.

All polling place locations will be open that day from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The courthouse will be open for early voting starting Monday, November 15 through Monday, November 29 for all Cedar Falls precincts. The Election Office is located on the 2nd floor and regular courthouse hours are 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. The courthouse will be closed on both November 25th and 26th for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Satellite voting will be held Saturday, November 20th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at Cedar Falls Christian Church, located at 2727 W Fourth St., Cedar Falls.

If you have already requested to have an absentee ballot mailed to you, that ballot will be mailed out on November 15th. You can track your absentee ballot at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search

Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot must be returned to the Elections Office by 8:00 pm on election day, November 30th, to be counted. The Black Hawk County drop box will be open and available for those wishing to return their completed ballot in person. Ballots received after 8:00 pm on election day cannot be counted

Absentee ballots MAY NOT be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at their precinct. Persons who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballot will be provided the option of voting a provisional ballot.

