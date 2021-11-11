Show You Care
Walmart hires nearly 30K veterans and military spouses

(Phil Anderson)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Walmart is stepping up to honor its veterans and military families.

The retailer on Thursday shared it hired almost 30,000 veterans and military spouses in the last quarter.

That’s higher than any single quarter in the company’s history.

The numbers include Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

Walmart’s “Find-A-Future” platform offers veterans and their spouses help to start a new career, gain new skills or start a business.

Walmart says nearly 300,000 veterans and military spouses have joined the program this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

