Veridian Credit Union holds contest to award local nonprofits money ahead of the holidays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten nonprofit groups in eastern Iowa will be getting at least $500 to help with their services before the holidays.

Workers from Veridian Credit Union selected five nonprofit groups in the Cedar Valley and five in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area to receive money.

The top three in each region will get even more money. People can vote on which group they’d like to see get the money. The money will be awarded on Giving Tuesday, November 30.

“When you factor in the pandemic, and you factor in the derecho we know there’s obviously a need throughout not only Cedar Rapids but a lot of parts of Iowa. And so we just think it’s really important and great for us to be able to really hone in on the organizations that really need it most that can make the most good,” said Steve Klein, Regional Manager at Veridian.

Voting will end on November 19. While each group will get at least $500, The nonprofit with the most votes will get $5,000.

