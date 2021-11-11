Show You Care
Sunday’s Iowa-UNI game marks a reunion for some and a rivalry renewed for others

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - We all remember our favorite high school moments, especially when it involves a state championship.

It’s not often your teammates become rivals, but that’s exactly what happened for former Iowa City West Trojans Logan Cook and Cailyn Morgan. Cook became an Iowa Hawkeye and Morgan became a UNI Panther.

“No matter where our college career brings us will always remember our high school days together,” Cook, a senior forward, said.

“She was awesome to play with she was just a good team player,” Morgan, a redshirt sophomore, said on Cook.

The Panther-Hawkeye game is always intense, but for the duo it’ll never top their championship-level friendship.

“We reach out to each other around this time when we’re getting ready to play,” Morgan said “We’re always expressing how excited we are and just catching up on a bunch of things.”

And while teammates can become rivals, rivals, can also become teammates. To get to that championship, the Trojans needed to take down Dowling Catholic and another future Hawkeye: Caitlin Clark.

“Logan definitely brings that up sometimes and I’m just ‘like Logan stop!’” Clark said.

“Yep I give her crap about it all the time,” said Cook. “I definitely like being on her team rather than playing against her so I’m really glad that she came to Iowa. She’s helped us tremendously.”

Iowa took down UNI last season, while the Panthers came out on top in 2019. Sunday the rivalry is renewed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

