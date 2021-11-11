Show You Care
Police: Boy fatally shot in Des Moines was trying to rob man

The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.
The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.(Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy who was killed in Des Moines was attempting to rob the 21-year-old man who shot him.

Police said Thursday that another 15-year-old boy who also was involved in the attempted robbery has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Authorities are attempting to have him tried as an adult.

The shooting occurred Sunday morning, and the boy who was shot died Tuesday at a local hospital. Police said Thursday that the teenager who died was armed with a handgun and the other teenager was armed with a knife when they attempted to rob the man, and he fired a shot.

ITC Midwest Commits $200,000 to ReLeaf Cedar Rapids