Medicaid recipient and local pharmacy share insight after state audit finds care was illegally denied to people on Medicaid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An audit of the state’s privatized Medicaid program says Iowans have been illegally denied care. Private companies known as ‘managed care organizations, or MCO’s, started operating Iowa’s Medicaid system five years ago.

Kurt Yeoman is a navy veteran from Independence whose been on Medicaid prior to the privatization, and since.

”I’ve been in a wheelchair, it’ll be 31 years this year. So I’ve probably been on Medicaid for 28 years, something like that,” Yeoman said.

He told us since Iowa’s Medicaid system became privatized, he’s constantly worrying about whether his care will be covered, or if he’ll be dropped by another home health care company.

”A lot of them do not provide the skilled nursing services anymore because they don’t get paid for it,” Yeoman explained.

Roger Thompson, Operation Director at Reutzel Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids told us they’re often providing services free to people on Medicaid, not knowing if or when they’ll ever get refunded by the MCO’s.

”Now essentially you’re billing these medical claims for diabetic supplies or for immunizations and you’re not actually getting an approval or denial for approximately 30 days so you don’t actually see until down the road if they’re going to deny or pay the claim,” Thompson said.

Each denial leaves the pharmacy to swallow costs.

”We’re offering all these free services essentially to try and improve the continuity of care whether or not we get paid for them or not,” Thompson told us.

He agrees denials have become more frequent since privatization, something found in a recent state audit which looked at denials from 2013 through 2019. That’s the last three years of state run Medicaid versus the first three years of it being privatized.

”What we found is that from publicly run Medicaid to privately run, an 891% increase in the number of times that judges reversed denials of care,” State Auditor Rob Sand said.

But Iowa Medicaid Director Elizabeth Matney calls the audit an apples or oranges comparison. “The Auditor of State report attempts to compare the appeals processes between the old fee-for-service, and the managed care models. We worked with the Auditor of State’s team to explain why this was an apples to oranges comparison. The process is not the same, so making a comparison without factoring in the improvements we built into the MCO appeals process prior to ever seeing an administrative law judge (ALJ) is just wrong,” Matney said in a statement.

Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia backed the work Iowa’s Medicaid team is doing.

“Over the past couple of years, my team and I have made many good faith efforts to demonstrate transparency and integrity with the Auditor of State, which is why this is so disappointing. I’m proud of the work Iowa’s Medicaid team is doing and I am excited for the positive changes as Director Matney builds out Iowa’s Medicaid team to ensure strong managed care oversight, as well as innovative improvements to the program,” Garcia said in a statement.

Those we spoke with, say they have noticed a difference since privatization that’s impacting both those providing the care, and those receiving it.

”With seeing like the decrease in reimbursements and all these multiple denials, and claims not getting processed in a timely manner we’re really kind of just biting the bullet here and trying to provide as many services as we can to make sure these patients get taken care of just like anyone else,” Thompson said.

