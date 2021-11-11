Show You Care
Longest-serving Iowa National Guard member retires

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa National Guard soldier received a special honor this week.

Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Swisher is retiring after nearly 45 years of service.

That makes him Iowa’s longest serving National Guard member. Swisher has been on the job for 44 years, seven months and 18 days.

He started as a vehicle mechanic at just 17. Since then, he has worked his way up the chain., making sure Iowa guard troops have the best working vehicles as they go off to battle.

One of those missions was in Iraq, where Swisher learned just how well-trained and equipped the Iowa National Guard is.

“I was very obvious that in some instances the National Guard is more professional and on board with their mission than some of the active duty,” Swisher said.

Swisher said he’s proud of his service

He is ranked 51st nationally for being the longest-serving soldier in the Army National Guard.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

