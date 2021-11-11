Show You Care
Let it snow

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our first light snow chance moves in. Moisture rotating around an area of low pressure moves across Minnesota into Iowa. This will be in the form of some light snow and flurries. Minor accumulations on grassy areas are possible. Windy conditions remain in place through the end of the week. Gusts again on Friday could top 40 mph. Saturday looks dry and cool with another light snow chance on Sunday. Have a great night!

